Watch Kerry Katona reveal her new rebuilt nose on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

F ormer pop star Kerry Katona has revealed the depths of her cocaine addiction and how it took its toll on her life and her face.

"Cocaine was my best friend, it was my crutch. It gave me the support I needed when I needed it," she told ITV's Good Morning Britain, adding she had once overdosed then taken another line as soon as she recovered.

The 44-year-old Atomic Kitten singer from Warrington says she started taking drugs at 14, when her mother Sue gave her speed telling her it was sherbert.

Stardom with the Liverpool girl band Atomic Kitten in the early 2000s, and a string of failed marriages meant she was pursued by paparazzi photographers.

The mother of five turned to cocaine and ended up in what she describes as a 'pity party'.

"I was acting like the world owed me a favour, like what was happening was everybody else's faul", she said. "But I had to let it go and start taking responsibility for myself".

But Katona says she has been clean for 14 years and has now had plastic surgery to rebuild her septum, the bridge of her nose, which had collapsed after years of drug abuse.

Recovering from plastic surgery to replace her septum, the bridge of her nose. Credit: Kerry Katona

Cartilage from her rib has been used to repair that damage, and Ms Katona was happy for Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley to take a close look.

She says she has been open with her children about the whole affair.

"It's out there, everywhere", she said. "With the internet you cannot protect kids from what is going on. I would rather they hear it all from me than someone else".

