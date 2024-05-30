Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott has been speaking to Ayda's mum.

The mum of a three year-old girl who almost drowned after after falling into a lake has described the police officers and nurse who saved her life as "absolute heroes".

Ayda Kenny fell into the lake in Thatto Heath, St Helens, on the afternoon of Saturday, 6 April, moments after escaping from a nearby house.

Police Constable Ian Hyde brought Ayda out of the water while breathing into her lungs and Janet Grace, an off-duty nurse, supervised CPR.

The lake at Thatto Heath

The three-year-old was rushed to hospital and it was feared she may have sustained brain damage but after a scan she was given the all-clear.

The cold water of the lake had "preserved" Ayda's brain and she's made a full recovery.

The little girl's mum, Alex Price, has paid an emotional thank you to those who helped in saving her little girl and the well wishes the family received following her 'worst nightmare'.

Alex said: "I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers as I truly believe this has helped Ayda’s recovery.

"Ayda has had a tough journey, one which is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Constable Ian Hyde and nurse Janet Grace

"I am so grateful that it has ended with the best possible outcome with no lasting damage, it really is a miracle.

She added: "I firmly believe she was in the right place at the right time as these swift and thorough actions saved her life.

"Ayda’s strength and resilience has defied all odds and I am so proud to be her Mum."

Detective Inspector Yoseph Al- Ramadhan added: "I’m really proud of the seven officers who saw and bravely rescued three-year-old Ayda after she had fallen into a lake in Thatto Heath on Saturday, 6 April.

“They were confronted with the most terrifying situation, they did not hesitate and without a second thought, they leapt into action to resuscitate Ayda.

"Their actions saved Ayda’s life and I am in awe of them and Respiratory Specialist Nurse, Janet Grace who was also at the lake."

