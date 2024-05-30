Two bodies have been found during a search in GlenCoe for a missing father and son from Cheshire.

They are yet to be formally identified.

However, Police Scotland say the family of father and son Tom Parry, 49, and Richie Parry, 12, from Cheshire, who had been reported missing in the area, have been made aware.

Enquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”

Tom Parry and his son, Richie, were due to return home on Wednesday, 29 May, after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

But officers confirmed their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe, where they set off from the day before.