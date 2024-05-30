Fans travelling to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Anfield concerts could be disrupted as nearly 500 bus drivers are set to strike.Unite the Union has announced drivers in Liverpool will strike over what they say is a "huge disparity" between their pay and that of local Arriva drivers.

The action could affect the thousands of people heading to the city to see the world's biggest pop star perform.Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Anfield on 13-15 June. The bus drivers are due to strike from June 13 to June 18, making getting to the stadium more difficult for visitors.

The union says Arriva drivers are paid £1.40 more per hour than Stagecoach drivers, which equates to around £3,000 each year for what is the same role.

Stagecoach says it has made a "very fair" pay offer to its drivers.Unite pointed to the fact that Stagecoach is a profitable company that announced revenues of £773.2 million for the half year to 28 October 2023, up from £669.6 million during the previous six months.The union's general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For too long Stagecoach has gotten away with paying its Liverpool drivers on the cheap.

"It can totally afford to equalise pay with Arriva and that is what needs to happen. Unite’s Liverpool Stagecoach members have their union’s total backing in striking for a fair pay rise.”

If the dispute is not resolved industrial action will escalate, including the possibility of indefinite all out strikes.

Unite regional officer Brian Troake said: “Our members have been forced into strike action by Stagecoach’s continued attempts to keep them on unfair rates of pay. Stagecoach owes an apology for the disruption it will cause to the travelling public.“There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that requires Stagecoach to return to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

Taylor Swift is currently touring the world with her Eras tour. Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire said: "We have worked closely with union representatives to try to agree a pay deal.

"Throughout this process, we have done our utmost to present an offer that meet their expectations whilst also being affordable for the long-term sustainability of the region's bus network."We have made a very fair pay offer to our employees of 4.2%, which is 1.9% higher than current inflation rates and we will continue to work constructively to reach a resolution.

"Contingency plans are also being prepared which will allow us to operate as many services for our customers as possible in the event the union presses ahead with unnecessary strike action."

