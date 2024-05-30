Stockport band re-form to record homage to their hometown

Play Brightcove video

Paul Crone caught up with The Catchmen in Stockport

A band from Stockport who were once supported on stage by Oasis have re-formed to make a new album inspired by their hometown. When The Catchmen played Manchester Boardwalk in August 1991, their warm--up act, fronted by the Gallaghers, were making their first public performance.

While Oasis went on to become global superstars, success did not follow for the Catchmen.

They wanted to make big orchestral music, but as 16-year olds from Stockport, struggled to find an orchestra, and split after recording a single and several demos in the early 90s.

Listing for The Catchmen's 1991 gig supported by Oasis

Both members of the band went on to find huge success in film and TV.

Mike Knowles has gone onto to become a BAFTA-nominated film producer, while bandmate Ian Livingstone is an Ivor Novello-winning film and TV composer. Now they've got back together to record a new album with The Catchmen.

'Stockport Syndrome' tells the tale of a Stockport romance from beginning to end.

Mike says it's a homage to their hometown. "It's called Stockport Syndrome because it's really a state of mind, a 'glass half empty' coming from Stockport, that feeling that no matter how far you want things to go well, they're always going to badly."

The Catchmen say with this album they've been able to make the epic music of their teenage dreams, working with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, which recorded the music for 'Blue Planet'.