A sidecar driver and passenger who were involved in a crash in the Isle of Man 2024 TT qualifiers say they are 'OK' after being airlifted to hospital.

Driver Chris Schofield and his passenger Tom Dawkins were both injured during the third qualifying session on Wednesday, 29 May.

The incident happened just before 9pm, resulting in in red flags ending the day’s racing action.

Mr Schofield has now revealed on social media that he has sustained two punctured lungs, a laceration of his liver, a concussion, soft tissue damage, cuts and bruises.

He remains in hospital under observation, adding his passenger Dawkins has been discharged from hospital with "only cuts, bruises, and soft tissue damage."

He said: "I’m sure you have all heard by now that we had an issue incident in tonight’s qualifying. It happened just after bishops court. Sorry your practice got cut short Gus.

"We will be ok though. Tom has suffered with cuts and bruises, soft tissue damage and is walking wounded. And he has been discharged.

"I have two punctured lungs (only small) a laceration of n my liver, concussion. Soft tissue damage and cuts and bruises and they are keeping me in n for observation, hopefully they will let me out tomorrow but we will see.

"I have my thoughts on what happened but we will know more when the lads have had a good look at what used to be a bike.

"Thanks for everyone’s kind words and support, it means a lot. Thank you and I’ll see you all real soon back in the paddock."

Chris has thanked the medics and marshals who helped keep the pair "calm and helped especially when I was finding hard to breath."

He added: "Your help and reassurance was great and it really helped me. Thanks to all the staff at nobles for the care they care me and continue to give me."

A statement from the Isle of Man TT confirmed: “An incident at Bishopscourt during Wednesday evening's sidecar qualifying session involving outfit number 31 resulted in a Red Flag.

“Driver Chris Schofield and passenger Tom Dawkins were both reported as conscious and both airlifted to Noble's Hospital for treatment.”