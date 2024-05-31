A parliamentary candidate for the Conservative party has shared a video on social media saying "excrement" was posted through her door.

In a post on X, former MP and candidate for South Ribble Katherine Fletcher said she had called the police following the incident, adding that the “attempt to bully me will not work”.

"South Ribble, today, the police are at my office because today somebody put excrement through my letterbox," she said.

"One of my volunteers had to find that this morning. Now I understand that women get more than their fair share in political environments, but this attempt to bully me will not work because it's not the decent or right thing to do.

"I'm working hard for South Ribble, I've delivered loads, I want the opportunity to do more and so to the bully that did this - not the right person."

Speaking to GB News, Mr Stride said: “This is just a disgraceful thing and whoever did that, it is utterly shameful.

“I would like to see the same kind of energy generally from the public in terms of expressions of disgust for this kind of behaviour, whichever political party is impacted.”

He added: “I think society generally has to call this out. In terms of support for Katherine she’s a fantastic colleague, she’s a very resilient and capable lady, and she will come through this absolutely fine.

“She has the support totally of her ex-parliamentary colleagues on her side of things, and I’ve absolutely no doubt that the party centrally will be providing her with whatever support she needs. But this is absolutely disgraceful, and people should be taking to the twittersphere now in their thousands and thousands to call this out.”

Ms Fletcher has represented the constituency since 2019 and will be standing for re-election on 4 July 2024.