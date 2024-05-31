The mother of murdered teenager, Yusuf Sonko, says "no one wants to give me justice".

Yusuf Sonko, 18, was shot in the head seven years ago, one week before he was set to finish his A-Level exams.

He was shot on Tagus Street in Toxteth, Liverpool, on 2 June 2017.

His mother, Khadija Sonko , says she is 'angry' at the people who are not stepping forward with important information that could catch her son's killers.

She said: "My heart is broken, I am so angry. I am very very very angry. Angry and upset. Seven full years from day one. Seven full years. I am still fighting for the justice, no one wants to give me justice."

No one has been charged with the murder of Yusuf Sonko. Over the last seven years, eight people have been arrested in connection with the killing and remain under investigation.

Mrs Sonko, who is a salon owner, says her son's death has broken her family.

She said: "You can't kill somebody's child and you're talking about snitching and grassing. You can't do that. I just want to sit down and ask, firstly the person, why do you have to kill my son? Why do you have to kill my son? Because that person has broken my family, that person has broken everything.

"I'm begging them, please, please, can you give me justice, who's going to be brave and give me justice?"

Mr Sonko was one of three people murdered within a week in Liverpool in June 2017 in unconnected incidents.

DCI Jason Pye, from Merseyside Police, said: "We know that there are eye witnesses that were stood here on that night. We know that those eye witnesses have information and we need those people to come forward now, do the right thing.

"We can protect people and that doesn't mean people having to leave communities, there are things we can do. The people of Merseyside have had enough of gun crime."

