The family of a man and his 12-year-old son who died while hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands have paid tribute to a “caring and loving father” and an “energetic, loving boy”.

The bodies of Tom Parry, 49, and his 12-year-old son Richie, who are from Alsager, Cheshire, were recovered from Stob Coire Nan Lochan, Glencoe, after they were reported missing.

Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances and their deaths are being treated as the result of a fall.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Teams from across Scotland and Cumbria assisted in the search for Mr Parry and his son. Credit: Glencoe Mountain Rescue

In a statement, Mr Parry's wife Gemma said “Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma.

"Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports. He always cared for others as well no matter what.

“We would like to take this chance to thank the Scottish and Cheshire police as well as the mountain rescue service along with all the other emergency services involved in finding Richie and Tom.

“We would also like to say to the press to give me and my family some privacy during this time of grieving.

“We would also like to thank to thank the community of Alsager and all of our family friends who have helped us and supported us throughout this time.

“Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten”.

More than 40 mountain rescue volunteers were involved in the search for Mr Parry and his 12-year-old son, Richie.

This included 15 members of the Glencoe team, along with members of Lochaber, Keswick, Langdale, Cockermouth. A coastguard helicopter was also involved.

A spokesperson from Glencoe MRT said: "We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Parry family at this time."

