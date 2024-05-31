Rishi Sunak promises 'Martyn's Law' on visit to Bury

Play Brightcove video

Political correspondent Elaine Willcox speaks to Rishi Sunak on his visit to the North West.

Rishi Sunak has said he backs a law called for by the mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim and insists it will progress if he's elected to return to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister was visiting Bury which has one of the most marginal seats in the country with a Conservative majority of one hundred and five.

He was asked about 'Martyn's Law' named after Martyn Hett who died in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017. His mother Figen Murray recently walked to Downing Street to demand tighter security at venues across the country, a recommendation in the inquiry report following the terrorist attack.

Mr Sunak said' "We do back it, we've backed it, we've developed the law and it's already been out for formal consultation so we get the legislation exactly right, and what I've said to Figen is that bill will be introduced to Parliament before Summer recess and the timing of the election means that is exactly what we'll be able to do if I'm re-elected".

In Bury South the former Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour, accusing his party of being incapable of showing leadership.

But Rishi Sunak insists he is the only party leader with any plan.

"We are prepared to take bold action as you can see on National Service, the triple lock plus or indeed a hundred thousand new apprenticeships, so that we can deliver a secure future for everyone, not just here in the North West but across the country."