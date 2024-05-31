Liverpool is set to launch a unique Taylor Swift inspired trail ahead of her Eras Tour arriving in the city.

The Eras Tour arrives in the city, from June 13-15.

The team that helped deliver the best Eurovision in history has devised a unique 'Instagram - able' experience based around 11 art installations to entertain the 150,000 plus “Swifties” who’ll be travelling to the city from across the world.

The American pop phenomenon will play a hat-trick of sold-out shows at Liverpool FC’s iconic Anfield stadium – the first being her 100th date of The Eras Tour - and the city is rolling out the red carpet for her fans, having “Taylored” an artist-led installation trail inspired by her record-breaking back catalogue of hits.

Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team has partnered up with creative social enterprise Make CIC and a whole host of artists and makers from across the Liverpool City Region to curate the installations.

From a 7 ft high butterfly, a moss-covered baby grand piano, two impressive murals, a floral swing bench and a red room, the city is turning itself into a week-long Swiftie paradise to enjoy and explore.

As the latest event in the city's 'Liverpool Loves' campaign, the aim is for the whole city to come alive for the gigs and show why Liverpool, which was recently voted the UK’s best large city break, is also the nation’s best major event city.

The trail in parts of the city will include a 7 ft high butterfly, a moss-covered baby grand piano and a floral swing bench

The Taylor Town Trail will be the centrepiece with each installation inspired by a different Taylor Swift era.

The trail will run from Saturday, 8 June to Sunday, 16 June and the full programme – which can be accessed on the Visit Liverpool website.