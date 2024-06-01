The body of a British kayaker who disappeared in Switzerland has been found more than two weeks since he vanished.

Bren Orton reportedly got into trouble on the Melezza River in the Ticino region of southern Swizterland on 16 May.

The 29-year-old, who was based in Warrington, was reportedly dragged down into the water by recirculating waves and did not resurface.

The British company Pyranha Kayaks, for which Mr Orton was an ambassador, confirmed he was "no longer with us" on Saturday, 1 June, following a two-week search.

A spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce that our friend and ambassador Bren Orton is no longer with us."

Adding: "The outpouring of love and support from the paddling community since Bren went missing has been extraordinary.

"This support has been a profound source of strength for all of us, especially for his family and close friends. Sending our love to our paddling family at this time."

In 2019, the kayaker set the British record for the highest waterfall descent navigated in a kayak, after plunging 128ft down the Big Banana Falls in Mexico.

Mr Orton shared his kayaking travels around the world with his 60,000 followers on Instagram and Youtube.

Paying tribute to the kayaker, one fan wrote: “On to the next Adventure Bren Orton. Thank you and goodbye."