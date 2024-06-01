Michael Dunlop has made history at the Isle of Man TT by matching the all-time record for wins at the famous motorsport event set by his Uncle Joey.

The Northern Ireland rider wiped away tears as he matched the late Joey Dunlop's record of 26 races held over the 37.7-mile Mountain Course.

Dunlop, 35, who is from Ballymoney, powered his way around the four-lap course, breaking a record which has stood for the last 24 years.

The superbike rider, who will compete in all eight solo races at this year's event, set the quickest lap of the race on his final circuit in the opening race of the event.

Riding the MD Racing Yamaha, the champion took the chequered flag with an eventual advantage of 8.574-seconds and a final flying lap of 129.214.

Joey Dunlop's all-time wins record has stood since June 2000 after he secured a hat-trick of successes on what turned out to be his final appearance at the TT.

He was killed at the age of 48 in a racing accident in Estonia in July 2000.

Michael Dunlop won four races in 2023 and will now have the chance to become the most successful TT rider ever in Sunday’s RST Superbike race.