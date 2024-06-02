Liverpool prepares to welcome new Cunard liner Queen Anne

Liverpool is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors to the Pier Head to enjoy a naming ceremony for Cunard’s newest ship.

The liner Queen Anne, which cost 600 million pounds to build, has recently taken its maiden voyage.

The event will take place on Monday, June 3 when the vessel will arrive in Liverpool to be officially named.

Cunard's newest liner cost 600 million pounds Credit: PA Images

The ship is expected to be visible in Liverpool from around 7.30am and the event will begin at 2.30pm.

The naming ceremony is scheduled to start from 4pm, hosted by musician Matt Willis and his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

A bottle of champagne will be smashed against the side of the ship at the moment of its naming.

The free ceremony will include a performance by legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Andrea Bocelli will perform at the naming ceremony

Evening entertainment will begin at 8.30pm and will include a DJ set from Craig Charles as well as a performance from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

At 10.15pm, Queen Anne will depart from Liverpool to a backdrop of fireworks.

Road closures will be in operation on Monday 3rd June

06.30 – 23:00: Princes Parade and St Nicholas Place (Crowne Plaza)

06:00 – 23:00: Water Street, Brunswick Street, Canada Boulevard, Georges Dockway and Mann Island

06:00 – 23:00: Traffic priority system on Georges Dockway

Between Tuesday 5th and Thursday 7th June, Canada Boulevard will be closed from Water Street to Isle of Mann Gates between 8am and 8pm to allow for de-rigging.

