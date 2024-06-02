Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes spoke to Chris Kamara at an event in Manchester

Former footballer Chris Kamara has been recalling how he "suffered in silence" with speech problems for almost two years before he was diagnosed with a thyroid problem.

The TV pundit was eventually found to be suffering from apraxia, after viewers noticed him slurring his words on air.

Chris has been raising awareness of the condition at an event in Manchester and speaking about how the condition has affected him.

"You think exactly the same, but then the passage from the brain to the mouth is either non-existent or intermittent."

Chris is supporting the campaign group Mikey's Wish which aims to make speech and language therapy available to all children.

6-year old Zach Wilson has had speech and language therapy to treat his apraxia, and it's made a big difference to his speech. But it's come at a cost. Zach's parents have had to find 10 thousand pounds for his private treatment.

Steve Jamieson, CEO of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, says there is a "massive problem because of the shortage of speech and language therapists" and the organisation is calling for more training for therapists.

The event was also attended by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who told the audience that Speech and Language Therapy should be seen as a "core, essential service that needs to be fully funded and properly organised."