A gang of men fled the scene of a shooting on bikes after a man was shot in the leg in a "targeted attack."

Police are appealing for information about the shooting on Ormonde Crescent in Kirkby at about 9pm on Saturday 1 June.

The victim self-presented at hospital for treatment to a leg injury and he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Police say emergency services remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched with extensive CCTV and witness enquiries ongoing.

It was reported that a group of men, who were riding bikes and wearing all black clothing, had been seen on Ormonde Crescent just prior to the shooting.

They fled the scene onto Mintor Road and then towards Simonswood Lane.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about what happened is asked to contact Merseyside Police.

Chief Inspector Paul Rannard said: “Although we are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish why the incident took place and who was involved, we believe this was a targeted attack.

"Fortunately, the man’s injuries are not life threatening, but I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community and they will be understandably concerned by what has happened this evening.

"We have a large police presence in the area to not only carry out the initial stages of the investigation but to also to offer reassurance to the community.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 8.30-9pm and witnessed the incident to contact Merseyside Police. Similarly, if you saw a group of males in the area riding bikes at around this time, again please let us know.

"I would also ask if you could check your CCTV, dashcam devices or doorbell footage and if you see anything suspicious, please get in touch. Any information you provide, however, insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation.”

Chief Inspector Rannard added: “There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything within our power to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“My message to those involved in gun crime and serious organised crime is clear – Merseyside Police will never rest, we are relentless in our pursuit of those involved.

“Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.”

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about the incident is asked to DM Merseyside Police's social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with log 915 of 1 June, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.