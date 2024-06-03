Everton send support to Kevin Campbell after former striker taken ill

Everton have sent their support to former striker Kevin Campbell after it emerged the 54-year-old is seriously ill in hospital.

It is understood Campbell, who became a fan favourite playing for the club between 1999 and 2005 having also won a league title with Arsenal, became unwell last week.

" We have been made aware our former striker Kevin Campbell is currently very unwell,” Everton said in a statement posted on X.

" Not just a great footballer but an incredible person, Kevin is, and always has been, a fighter and we wish him and his family well at this challenging time. Sending all our love."

