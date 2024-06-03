Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith has been at the Queen Anne's naming ceremony.

A Spice Girl and an Olympic athlete were among the famous faces representing the city of Liverpool as it was made the godparents of Cunard's newest ship.

Merseyside stars Melanie Chisholm and Katarina Johnson-Thompson took to the stage at the city’s Pier Head on Monday 3 June for the official naming ceremony of Queen Anne, the 249th Cunard ship.

Liverpool is the birthplace of Cunard and where the first Transatlantic Crossing left over 180 years ago.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed for thousands who gathered on the waterfront for the occasion.

On behalf of the city, the cruise line selected five icons to represent the city and officially name the ship:

Spice Girl, Mel C

Broadcaster and Community Leader, Ngunan Adamu

Local restaurant entrepreneur, Natalie Haywood

Liverpool music and cultural legend, Jayne Casey

British Olympian heptathlon athlete, Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Mel C said: “I’ve always been really proud to represent Liverpool around the world, obviously as a Spice Girl and as a solo artist, but being here today is really special because we’re celebrating the city and the heritage we have here in Liverpool, so it’s really lovely for me.

“I’ve got so much family here and generations of family that were so tied to the docks working here, so I feel very proud to be here.”

The women pulled a lever on the stage which released a 12-litre bottle of Champagne to smash against the side of the ship, which remained in the middle of the Mersey.

Mel C shouts out the other women who have been at the ceremony alongside her.

TV presenter Emma Willis, who hosted the ceremony along with husband Busted star Matt Willis, said: “Now, ships usually have a godparent to fulfil the role of blessing and naming the ship.

“Being a godparent is an incredibly important and time-honoured tradition in maritime culture, but, today, the role of godparent takes an unprecedented turn, as Cunard bestows that honour to the city of Liverpool.”

Bocelli closed the ceremony, accompanied by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

The crowd were also treated to performances from Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and DJ Lauren Lo Sung.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Liverpool is the spiritual home of Cunard and we are therefore delighted, and feel it very fitting, that the city of Liverpool is the godparent to Queen Anne.

“It’s testament to the enduring relationship that connects Cunard and the city in which it was founded to the present day when we officially named our new ship on the Liverpool waterfront, in front of the Cunard Building.

“We are equally delighted to have our five chosen Liverpool icons represent the city in the ceremony. All remarkable in their own right, they have inspired generations and collectively capture the essence of the city that has shaped global culture.”

Andrew Lewis, chief executive of Liverpool City Council, said: “The naming ceremony was a magnificent showpiece that once again cast Liverpool into the limelight and we are so proud to be forever entwined with Queen Anne as she sails the world.

“We will always cherish our long-standing relationship with Cunard.”

The 113,000-tonne ship, which houses 3,000 guests and has 14 decks, set off on her maiden voyage from Southampton on 3 May and is stopping off in Liverpool during her maiden sailing around the British Isles.

