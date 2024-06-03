Play Brightcove video

The pair celebrated their big day by continuing the celebrations in Manchester.

A world famous shopping emporium has hosted its first ever wedding.

Afflecks Palace in Manchester's Northern Quarter is known for its vintage stores and vinyl shops - and now fans can also get married at the iconic venue.

Millie and Sean, who have been together for 31 years, were the first couple to say 'I do' in the iconic venue, with Sean keen to tie the knot in his workplace of almost 38 years.

Speaking about how proposal Millie said: "Sean came home rather late one night last year got into bed and said 'shall we get married?'

"I said, 'yes, why not?' and I laughed myself to sleep because I thought it would be the last thing that would ever happen."

Sean added: "Having done the hard work of doing the proposal... we hadn't fixed a date or a venue or anything and a few months later Afflecks announced they were going to start holding weddings on site.

"I'm thinking I've been here for an awfully long time and I'd love it if Millie and I were the first ones to tie the knot so this is how it all evolved.

"Afflecks has been my heart and soul, my DNA, for best part of 38 years so to get married here seemed appropriate and it's an absolute honour and privilege to be the first couple to get married here."

The pair made sure their wedding was a big celebration full of colour. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Sean started working part-time straight after college in 1986, and was in Afflecks on and off before he started running Panic Posters before buying it from the owner.

"Afflecks is part of the fabric of Manchester and it's evolved and developed as all the music, culture and architecture has.

"It's stayed here and it's one of the most amazing places to visit," he added.

Sean bought panic posters in the 90s. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

"I just want it to be an utter celebration, a joyous evening, so we're making it as fun as possible, lots of bright colours - pink carpet, pink flowers and of course I'll be wearing pink!" continued Millie.