TT legend John McGuinness says he is 'absolutely devastated' after a pair of his winning leathers were stolen from the fan zone.

The 'Morecambe Missile' posted on his Instagram account saying that his 2015 winning leathers, that were on display in the TT cafe, have been taken.

Posting on Instagram, he said: "Absolutely devastated that the pair of leathers I won my last TT in 2015 have been stolen out of the street diner in the fan zone, they mean so much to me".

The 23-time TT winner put the leathers on display in the fan zone, alongside his winning motorbike from his last victory in 2015.

He said he was 'gutted' to learn that they had been taken.

McGuinness wore the leathers during his winning 2015 race at the Isle of Man TT. Credit: ITV4

McGuinness' wife Becky McGuinness has also issued a plea on X, asking people to 'look out for these leathers'.

Thousands of fans descended on the Isle of Man for the annual TT races, with full free access to the paddock around the grandstand.

Mr McGuinness is offering a reward for any information that leads to their return.

