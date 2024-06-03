A man has been charged in connection with the death of a mother-of-one who was found dead on a railway.

The body of Kiena Dawes was discovered on the tracks at Barnacre, near Garstang, Lancashire, after being hit by a train on 22 July 2022.

The 23-year-old, who was living in Fleetwood but originally from St Annes, was reported missing earlier on that day, sparking an urgent search to find her.

Almost two years on from her death, Ryan Wellings has been charged with manslaughter, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 30-year-old, formerly from Fleetwood but now of Housman Close, Bispham, has been released on conditional bail.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on 10 July 2024.