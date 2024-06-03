Stars of rugby league Challenge Cup have been adding their tributes to the former England international Rob Burrow, who died at the age of 41.

Rob, who had a 16-year playing career, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Oldham's Kevin Sinfield, led the tributes to his former Leeds Rhinos teammate, along with Super league players from across the North West.

Speaking ahead of the Challenge Cup finals at Wembley, players from Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors paid tribute to Rob, along with the women's players from his former club Leeds Rhinos.

Wigan Warriors forward Liam Farrell described Rob as a "unique player", a "one of a kind" who was "one of the most difficult players to play against".

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess said "he had a heart of a lion on the field" and "defied the laws of physics" on the pitch, but he was "an inspiration to many."

Flowers, shirts and candles have been left at Headingley Stadium since the news of Rob's death was announced Credit: PA

Meanwhile Caitlin Beevers, Leeds Rhinos Women's centre, said Rob would be remembered by the club as a "phenomenal man, a great player with a great heart".

Head coach of Leeds Rhinos Women, Lois Forsell, said "words can sometimes be an injustice but Rob was a legend of a player, and an absolute top, top man."

The Prince of Wales also paid his own tribute, and described Burrow as a “legend of Rugby League” who had a “huge heart”, adding: “He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream’.”

Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to his "wonderful friend", and said in a statement that it was "the day I hoped would never come" and described him as a "beacon of hope and inspiration".

Sinfield carried his friend Rob Burrow over the line at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, 2023. Credit: PA Images

Mr Sinfield played alongside Burrow during their time at Leeds Rhinos, and went on to raise millions of pounds for motor neurone disease.

He continued: "I have lost a dear friend and I will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch.

"I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met."

Signing off his message, Mr Sinfield wrote: "I will miss you my little mate."

A minute's silence will be held at the beginning of the Challenge Cup finals at Wembley, followed by a minute's applause in the 7th minute of the game - to represent the number 7 which he wore so proudly.

Rob Burrow has been described as "one of a kind" and "one of the most difficult players to play against" Credit: PA

In 2001, Burrow began what would be a 16-year professional career, mostly spent with Leeds Rhinos in rugby league's Super League. He went on to make 400 appearances.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with MND and, after he raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside Sinfield.

Both Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield were awarded CBEs in January this year, in recognition of their "phenomenal" efforts in raising funds for MND.

