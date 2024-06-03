Hollywood A-lister and Wrexham AFC owner, Ryan Reynolds, and his co-owner, Rob McElhenney, have donated £10,000 to a Greater Manchester hospital in honour of one amazing baby boy.

Wrexham AFC player, James Jones, and his partner, Chloe, experienced the fear many parents go through of their son, Jude, being born 15 weeks prematurely in November 2022 and spending 122 days in hospital.

Now, the couple are raising thousands of pounds for Royal Bolton Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to say thank you to the neonatal nurses who provided life-saving care for their little boy.

Jude weighed just 1lb 4oz, and because he was so poorly, he needed a transfer to Bolton within hours of being born at Wrexham Maelor Hospital. There were nightmarish moments, say the couple, and they believed their 'tiny fragile baby' would not survive.

"There is nothing more terrifying than seeing a room full of nurses and doctors run over to your baby without hesitation, to try and save their life," the couple explained.

But today, with a happy little boy, they are thanking the staff made sure the family made it back home as a trio - and their Go Fund Me has received a generous £10,000 boost from Hollywood star and Wrexham AFC owner, Ryan Reynolds, and his co-owner, Rob McElhenney.

Writing on Go Fund Me, Chloe said: “James and I would sit next to his incubator for hours on end, every day, looking at our tiny fragile baby and all the numbers on his monitor, praying that he would survive. At times, we believed he wouldn’t.

“There were two occasions when Jude’s nurse had to pull the emergency cord as he was in a critical condition. There is nothing more terrifying than seeing a room full of nurses and doctors run over to your baby without hesitation, to try and save their life.“No baby should have to go through that and no parent should ever have to watch. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Jude, was born 15 weeks prematurely in November 2022 and spent 122 days in hospital Credit: James and Chloe Jones

Shortly after the birth, Chloe experienced pre-eclampsia, a condition which causes high blood pressure, and the life-threatening pregnancy condition Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets (HELLP) syndrome, leading to Chloe having two seizures and multiple organ failure. Chloe has thanked all the doctors, nurses and midwives for the care the family received and provided an update on Jude’s journey.

“We cannot thank the nurses, doctors and consultants enough for saving me and Jude. The work they do day in, day out is amazing. There really are no words for how much it means to us, Jude is our whole world.

“Jude is beating all odds and is absolutely thriving! He is smashing every milestone and is the happiest little boy!

“Jude has chronic lung disease and an adrenal insufficiency as a result of his extreme prematurity and needing courses of steroids whilst in hospital. Despite his difficult start, he is dealing with everything incredibly well.

“We are so proud of him for being so strong and brave through absolutely everything he’s had to endure. It is an honour to be his parents and we love every second of it.”

Jude today Credit: James and Chloe Jones

The couple are aiming to raise £20,000 for Our Bolton NHS Charity, Spoons, and CHERISH at Wrexham Maelor Hospital. And with help from actors and Wrexham AFC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, they are well over halfway to the target.

The actors' hit show Welcome to Wrexham, on Disney+, is following the rollercoaster of the football club's return to the Football League. The two owners' star power, with Reynolds famous for his leading role in the Deadpool franchise, and McElhenney's creation of one of the longest running sitcoms in history, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has helped to shoot Wrexham's once-faltering football club to global appeal.

AFC Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Credit: PA

Cath Bainbridge, Matron for Neonatal Services at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The family overcame so much during their stay with us at Royal Bolton Hospital and it’s wonderful to learn that Jude is doing so well.

“We’re really touched that Chloe and James have chosen to raise money for our unit and their funds will go such a long way in helping so many families in Bolton and beyond.”Sarah Skinner, Charity Manager at Our Bolton NHS Charity, said: “It’s so humbling to hear from families who are raising money for NHS charities because of the care and compassion they received from those working in the NHS at times when they felt so anxious and vulnerable.

“We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks Chloe and James for driving this appeal, to Wrexham AFC for giving the appeal such great coverage and support, and to everyone who has donated so far. This collective kindness and generosity will make all the difference to families who require extra special care and support in our neonatal unit.You can find out more on the family's fundraiser on the Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ qqbud-please-donate-to-help