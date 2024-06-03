Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone spoke to Carole about her father and uncle.

The daughter of a soldier killed on D Day says her father and his brother were 'still together' even when they died.

Colour Sergeant Norman Davis was killed just 10 miles east of Lieutenant Alan Davis - making them the only British brothers to die on the Normandy beaches on the same day.

Carole Wheeler's father Colour Sergeant Davis of the Fifth Battalion Kings Regiment in Liverpool landed on Sword Beach on 6 June 1944.

While his brother, Lieutenant Davis, of the West Yorkshire regiment, was placed further up the coast on Gold Beach.

The brothers are both buried together in Hermonville. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Norman was originally meant to return home on D-Day, but his wife was later told he had gone back to help an injured friend.

"One of the soldiers told my mother that they were nearly on the ship returning after he had done the job he was supposed to be doing," said Carole.

"He looked back to see where his friend was and he saw he was injured so he went back to help him bring him to the ship and that's when he was killed."

Both brothers died that day, with their mother receiving telegrams to announce their deaths on the same day.

Carole continued: "I'm not sure which one she got first, to say one of her sons has died.

"In the afternoon, she got the second telegram, to say the second son had died and apparently, that caused her hair to go white overnight with the shock."

Carole and her parents. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Though Carole was only two-years-old when her father died, her mother tells her a story of her speaking to him after his passing.

"I was in bed one evening my mother heard me talking to somebody, so she went upstairs to see who I was talking to," she said.

"She went in and she said 'who are you talking to?' and I said 'Daddy', and she thought, 'oh okay' and realised that my father had died sometime ago."

The brothers were 28 and 24 when they died, and both are buried in Hermonville Cemetery, two miles from where they were killed.

"They did everything together more or less, even joining the first job and listing together, they were always together," added Carole.

"They married at similar times even though there was three years between them, and to find that they were in the same area was terrific really...it just followed through somehow.

"Even the telegrams coming on the same day, they were still together."

Norman's commanding officer wrote a letter commending him which Carole says is one of her most prized possesions. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Carole said her most prized possessions are her father's medals and a letter written by her father's commanding officer shortly after D-day. She only discovered the letter a year ago.

The letter said: "I found his body later and he was not marked in anyway, he has been buried in a peaceful quiet field with his comrades."

Stephen Benson from the Cheshire Roll of Honour, said: "History is an important element of learning if we understand our history and we learn from our history we can the future better."

"I like to believe that story that he did come and talk to me when he died because that was a chance for him to see me, that's comforting," said Carole.

"I've always missed having a father, always."

