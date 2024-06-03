Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after man in his 20s was killed in a crash.

It is understood one car crashed into two stationary cars causing it to overturn, on Greenacres Road, Oldham, at 11:41pm on Sunday, 2 June.

A man died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police has confirmed.Two men, also in their 20s, have been arrested in connection with the crash, and remain in custody for questioning.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal crash. Credit: MEN Media

Witnesses are being asked to come forward, with police enquiries ongoing.Detective Constable Alex Giblin said: “This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life, and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

"They will be supported by specially trained officers at this distressing time."We are working tirelessly to get answers for them, but I urge anyone who has any information, or who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward and help with our enquiries."

