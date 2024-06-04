An accident involving five lorries has caused major delays on the M6 Northbound in Cheshire.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash between junction 18 and junction 19.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the collision has involved five heavy goods vehicles on lanes one to three of the northbound carriageway.

National Highways has confirmed that three lanes remain closed as recovery has been called.

Meanwhile contractors have been brought in to deal with 'a number of spillages'.

There's currently 6 kilometres of congestion and travel time is around one hour and 30 minutes.