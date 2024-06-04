A man who posted "chilling" messages online threatening to kill Harry Potter author JK Rowling and former-MP Rosie Duffield has been sentenced.

Glenn Mullen, from Manchester, admitted to uploading voice recordings in Gaelic in which he threatened to kill JK Rowling "with a big hammer" and said he would "see Rosie Duffield at the bar with a big gun", Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.

Mullen, 31, had posted the threat in January 2023 on X, then known as Twitter, and was eventually identified publicly by an online magazine.

The court heard how Scottish author JK Rowling felt the threats were "quite chilling" and "appeared calculating".

The prosecution added: “They made her look over her shoulder and worry about the safety of her family and her children."

Glenn Mullen pleaded guilty at Wesminster Magistrates Court Credit: PA

The court heard the messages made Rosie Duffield, who is the Labour General Election candidate in Canterbury, feel “nervous walking around her constituency, where she was visible and easily accessible”.

During a police interview on 10 March 2023, Mullen gave no comment to police. However, he went on to make "full and frank admissions" to making the threats at a later interview on 6 October.

Handing down two suspended sentences, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said Mullen’s actions were part of a “modern phenomena” of people on social media sites “hiding behind a keyboard to threaten, abuse or harass people in the public eye”.

Mr Goldspring handed down two eight-week prison sentences, suspended for two years, to be served concurrently.

He also ordered Mullen to complete a 12-month community order, including 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “There seems to be this modern phenomena that Twitter and other social media and online platforms allow you to say and do what you like – and particularly people in the public eye, lots of people think are fair game.

“Yes, of course free speech is important but there’s also a line to draw in the sand… and you went well beyond that line.”

Mullen was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Mr Goldspring added Mullen was a “man of previous good character” who had “strong views about gender equality”.

In a statement after the sentencing, CPS senior crown prosecutor John Moran said: “The messages uploaded to social media were targeted and very concerning.

“The audio clips have had a significant impact on the two victims, who described feeling upset, worried and distressed when they heard them.

“Nobody has the right to issue threats or abuse, whether that be in person or via social media.”

