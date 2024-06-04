Experts have warned that a potentially fatal batch of drugs are circulating in Manchester after a large-animal tranquilliser was found in samples.

The Manchester Drug Analysis and Knowledge Exchange (MANDRAKE) said that xylazine was present in ketamine being sold in the city.

The powerful sedative, also known as tranq dope, is used by vets and is not approved for use in humans.

Health advisors say it can dangerously lower consciousness, cause severe skin ulcers and lower heart rate.

Specialists at MANDRAKE performed a number of tests on different samples being sold as ketamine which showed that xylazine was present.

They have warned that the combination can cause 'extreme sedation' and can be 'potentially fatal' if consumed.

Advice posted to social media warned that "the combination of Ketamine and xylazine will also leave you extremely vulnerable and at risk of sexual assault and robbery."

The Greater Manchester Drugs Early Warning System (GMDEWS) also issued a warning on Tuesday urging anyone considering taking the drug to start with a "small test dose" and wait at least an hour before taking any more.

They said drugs should be taken in safe environments with other people present and to always call an ambulance and seek help should somebody overdose.

Xylazine is also an adulterant in heroin and a number of other drugs.

The sedative claimed its first known fatality in the UK in 2022 and concerns have been raised that it may have contributed to several more.

It has become known as the "zombie drug" because wounds can spread over a person's limbs, causing their skin to rot.

