Police have arrested 16 men and one woman as part of a crackdown on domestic violence.

Those detained are believed to have been responsible for both recent and historical cases of domestic abuse, and were arrested across Merseyside.

Teams of local officers, led by Merseyside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People unit, travelled across the Wirral, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley as part of Operation Cassia, on 30 May.

They arrested 15 people on the day, with a further two people voluntarily attending for interview.

Following the arrests a number of people have now been charged, Merseyside Police said.

Philip Kennedy, 34, of no fixed abode, was charged with ABH, intentional strangulation, common assault, criminal damage, threats to destroy/damage and assault emergency worker.

Chris Abbott, 47, of no fixed abode, was charged with threats to destroy/damage and harassment.

Stuart Dinn, 51, of Gainsborough Road, Upton, Wirral, was charged with breach of a domestic violence protection order.

Craig Baines, 37, of Swallowhurst Crescent, Liverpool, was charged with breach of a non-molestation order, breach of police bail and failing to attend for charging.

A further 12 men and one woman, were arrested on a variety of charges including sexual assault, harassment, malicious communications, historic sexual touching, common assault, criminal damage, threats to kill, controlling and coercive behaviour and stalking.

All have been released on bail or under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Sue Hinds said: "Targeting perpetrators of domestic abuse is a priority for Merseyside Police and we are committed to carrying out this operational activity in order to detain those we believe to be responsible for domestic abuse involving their partners, ex-partners of members of their family.

"These regular days of action are not in isolation but support the work that our officers carry out everyday to apprehend offenders and support victim-survivors.

"Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can be emotional, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour and it can happen to anyone, regardless of gender.

"I would encourage people to please have the courage to come forward and talk to us or the partners we work with if you are a victim of domestic abuse, or you believe a friend or family member is at risk so we can protect those at risk and bring perpetrators to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...