A statue of the late comedian Victoria Wood has been toppled after a car smashed into it.

It happened in Bury, Greater Manchester shortly after 10pm on Monday, 3 June.

Photographs show the front end of the car completely smashed in the collision. The vehicle also appears at an angle, with its front wheels resting on top of the statue.

The statue was toppled when a car crashed into it. Credit: MEN Media

The sculpture was erected at Library Gardens five years ago in memory of the beloved Dinnerladies creator.

The statue appears to be in relatively good condition. It remains on the ground this morning, surrounded by protective barriers.

Victoria Wood died in 2016. Credit: PA Images

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 10pm."No arrests. Driver went to hospital with injuries but not believed to be serious or life-changing."

The BAFTA-winning actress and writer Victoria Wood died in April 2016 aged 62, and hailed from nearby Prestwich.Bury Council has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...