Traffic police have come to the rescue of a 77-year-old woman who got lost on her way to a date in Stockport.

On Monday 3 June, the woman had driven from Lincoln, which is an 89-mile drive and takes almost two and a half hours, to meet her date at the Tesco store in Stockport, but lost her way on the M60.

Luckily for her, traffic officers spotted her car on the hard shoulder, and gave her directions to her date.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, officers said "Motorway cops located a lost Lady on M60 tonight, 77 years young at heart, she was looking for love, traveling from Lincoln meeting her new beau at Stockport. She was over the moon when our Cupid Cops guided her back to a date at Tesco".

This was posted on social media Credit: X: gmptraffic

The post has attracted praise, with comments including: "How so very sweet. Great work of a different kind to all teams concerned", and "bless you all that was so kind of you", but one person was baffled as to the location for the date.

Del Mitri posted on X: "meeting at Stockport? Did he travel two hours to get to Stockport as well or does he live there?!"

