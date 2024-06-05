Cast of 2:22 - A Ghost Story visit one of Salford's spookiest destinations

Play Brightcove video

The cast of 2:22 - A Ghost Story, spoke to Granada Reports Correspondent Victoria Grimes.

The stars of an award winning play examining the realms of the supernatural have paid a visit to one of the north west's spookiest destinations.

Ordsall Hall in Salford is said to be the most haunted venue in the region.

Named in records dating back as far as 1177, it was here that the cast of 2:22 - A Ghost Story, currently playing at The Lowry theatre, got together to take in the atmosphere.

Ordsall Hall dates back to 1177 Credit: ITV Granada

The play stars Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra) Jay McGuiness (The Wanted, BIG! The Musical), Fiona Wade (Emmerdale) and George Rainsford (Call the Midwife, Casualty)

"I am feeling some funny vibes here, "said Vera, who plays Lauren. "I can feel something in this room, I really can." agreed Fiona, who stars as Jenny.

The cast gathered in one of the bedrooms which dates back to the 1300s Credit: ITV Granada

Described as a 'supernatural thriller' 2:22- A Ghost Story, written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, tells the story of Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (George Rainsford) isn’t convinced.

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Chok) and new partner Ben (McGuiness).

Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, so they decide to stay up until 2:22 to try to find answers to their questions.

Jay McGuiness in character as Ben in the show Credit: 2:22 - A Ghost Story

The show marks a new direction for The Wanted star Jay McGuiness.

Best known as a vocalist in one of Britain's most famous acts, Jay and his bandmates shot to fame when their debut single, “All Time Low,” went to number one in the music charts in 2010.

The Wanted toured the world, notching up hit after hit appearing before reforming In 2021, when they released their greatest hits album, Most Wanted, and embarked on a UK arena tour in 2022.

He said: "this is totally different for me - I'm ready to scare people and hopefully make them laugh - and scream!"

Fiona Wade plays Jenny Credit: 2:22 - A Ghost Story

Vera added: "It's a funny, sexy, contemporary and accessible show - its a good night out. It's a little bit scary, there's a few jump scares, a few laughs - but how often do you get to scream in public?!"

The show was a hit on the west end, where it won numerous awards.

George, Fiona, Vera and Jay pose for photographs outside Ordsall Hall Credit: ITV Granada

The touring production will continue at The Lowry until 15 June, which will be its final show.

"I can't believe it's the last two weeks, said George, who studied at university in Manchester: "We've done 150 shows - it feels quite sad and final but we're looking forward to finishing off in style in Salford."