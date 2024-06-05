The director of a toy company has faced fines after his business attempted to sell hundreds of fake "poppy" pins.

Ling Bi Li, 49, imported 422 counterfeit poppy pins from China via his business Miku Accessories and Gifts Limited in Cheetham Hill, Manchester.

Alongside the pins Li, who's from Sale, was also found to have 110 items of jewellery, 200 light up toys, and 136 Marvel toys which are all suspected of being counterfeit.

Manchester City Council found the fake toys and pins during an inspection of Miku, after receiving a tip off.

During the inspection an employee confirmed that the poppy pins were not authorised by the Royal British Legion.

Not only does this break copyright rules, but also means there is no guarantee any money made from the sales would have gone to supporting the armed forces community.

Hundreds of Marvel toys are also suspected to be counterfeit. Credit: Manchester City Council

The pieces of jewellery were also found to contain dangerous metals, including a ring containing more than 1,300 times the safe amount of lead.

Another ring taken also was found to contain higher than permitted levels of nickel.

Issues with the light up toys were also detected, as the plastic cap and battery box were found to fit inconsistently and fixed with a varying quality of adhesive.

Trading Standards say this could have resulted in a child gaining access to the internal wiring. Other elements were found to be too small, posing a potential choking hazard.

The company's director Li said that the items were imported from China and that he received verbal confirmation the goods were in line with UK law.

He also said that items are tested on his family members to ensure their safety before being sold to the public.

At a hearing at Tameside Magistrates Court, held on Monday, 3 June, 2024, Li pleaded guilty to offences under the REACH Act, Toy Safety Regulations and the Trade Marks Act.

Li accepted that he did not conduct due diligence over the products which were being sold, and that he did not check the relevant regulations.

He was sentenced to pay a fine of £2,000, a victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £2,000. The business was ordered to pay a £6,000 fine, a victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £2,340.

Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon said: “We are entirely committed to ensuring that people in Manchester are able to shop safely.

" The work of our Trading Standards team is invaluable in making sure that dangerous products do not make their way into the homes of ordinary people.

“This sentence should send a firm message to traders who think they can skirt the law and disregard safety regulations which are in place for a very good reason.”

