Detectives investigating a shooting have released CCTV footage of a gang of bikers.

Police are searching for a gang of bikers in balaclavas who were spotted close to the scene of a shooting which left one man seriously injured.

The 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the knee when he was "targeted" on Ormonde Crescent, Kirkby, at around 9pm on Saturday, 1 June.

The victim, who took himself to A&E to be treated for his injuries, has since been discharged from hospital.

CCTV footage has been released of a convoy of six bikes - believed to be a mixture of electric and Su-Ron - riding down Simonswood Lane minutes before the shooting.

A man was left with a serious gunshot wound to his knee. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detectives say the riders were dressed in dark clothing, with their faces covered, while driving "dangerously" on the wrong side of the road.

“I want to know where these bikes came from and where they went afterwards", Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson said.

"I would ask anyone living in the area who has a doorbell camera or CCTV or anyone who was driving in their area and has a dashcam to check their cameras to check if they captured anything significant.

“We know that there are people living in the community who know who these people are and where these bikes are being stored and I would urge them to come forward with that information so we can take positive action."