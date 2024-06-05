Four women from across the North West have given their live reaction to the first televised debate of the General Election campaign.

The debate focused on key issues facing the country and the North West, including the NHS, the cost of living crisis, immigration, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Rishi Sunak tried to convince the public that voters were better off sticking with Conservatives. Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer promised Labour will "turn the page" and stop "the chaos and division seen for the last 14 years".

But both the Conservative or Labour leader struggled to win the panel over or convince them that either partner can tackle the issues that matter to them.

Sam was keen to hear more about Rishi Sunaks scheme to reintroduce national service, and Keir Starmer's plan to help young people.

Dr Marilyn Comrie

Dr Marilyn Comrie runs a number of local enterprises throughout Greater Manchester that aim to help young people find their careers through apprenticeships, placements, and entrepreneurial workshops.

Dr Comrie has seen first hand how the cost of living crisis affects people, and gave her thoughts about both leader's promises to help those struggling to pay their bills.

Mr Sunak pointed to the furlough scheme, efforts to bring down inflation and said “now our economy is growing again”, insisting his plan is working.

Reacting to Rishi Sunaks claims, she said: "But you guys have been running the country for fourteen years! You can't blame that on somebody else.

"I just don't think Sunak understands. He's a multimillionaire, he's not going to understand what that woman is going through."

Responding to Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer said: “He says the plan is working, so the question for him is why has he called the election now?

“Because if he thinks things are going to get better towards the second half of this year, why has he called it now?"

Dr Comrie found Starmer's approach to be more personal.

She said: "I think Keir's done a lot better, because he's used his own background to empathise."

Sue felt neither party were able to treat asylum seekers as more than a problem to be solved.

Sue McGann

Sue McGann teaches and provides supports to refugees and Asylum Seekers in Bury. Ahead of the debate, Sue worried both parties are failing to see the human cost of cracking down on migration.

Mr Sunak conceded "immigration is too high" and pointed to his Rwanda policy as a deterrent for illegal migration, as well as his legal migration cap.

He told the audience: "Migrants have been detained. The flights will go in July - but only if I'm your prime minister."

He went on to promise his plans would help stop channel crossings.

After hearing the Prime Minister speak, Sue said: "He gave £500 million to France to stop the boats - its not worked! Then there's billions to Rwanda."

Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of being “the most liberal prime minister we’ve ever had on immigration”.

“The levels of migration are at record highs – 685,000. It’s never been that high, save in the last year or two," said Sir Keir.

He added that he supported processing asylum claims in third countries "if that was possible to do it in compliance with international law".

However, Sue worried that this would only increase the amount of families who were torn apart as each individual struggled to get asylum status.

She said: "Working with families every day, I find it very hard to agree with Keir Starmer there.

Ellen was left disappointed when PIP payments and disability support was not mentioned by either leader.

Ellen McLeod

For wheelchair-user Ellen McCleod, one of her key issues she wanted to hear about was how both parties planned to support disabled people and proposed plans to change the way PIP payments are made.

However, neither candidate spoke on the issue, leaving her feeling "unseen."

She said: "A massive thing is the sick note policy, and I wish Labour could have had their say on it because I haven't heard anything from them on what they're going to do.

"I just felt it was all inconclusive. They were just throwing jabs at each other which isn't helpful."

Overall, Ellen felt that while she's lost confidence in the Conservative party, Labour still have work to do to win her vote.

She said: "I'm not going to vote Tory, but nothing here has made me go 'oh yeah I want to vote Labour for sure' either."

Sam Stimpson

19-year-old Sam Stimpson is a student in her first year at The University of Salford, and wanted to know more about Rishi Sunak's proposal to bring back national service and Keir Starmer's plans to support young people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Mr Sunak said his plan - that would see every 18-year-old taking part in 25 days of community service and some being selected for a year of military service - could be "transformative".

Sir Keir dismissed the idea as "desperate" and said the UK doesn't need a a "teenage Dad's Army" but Mr Sunak hit back with "all he can do is sneer at it because you don't have any ideas".

Reacting to the exchange, Sam said: "It just feels like a new thing - like a gimmick. It's distracting from the real isssues.

They both need to be talking about real issues that are having a detrimental impact on people's lives.

