Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop has become the most successful TT rider of all time, after winning his 27th trophy in the Isle of Man.

The landmark total puts him one win ahead of his late uncle Joey Dunlop, who has held the all-time record for the last 24 years.

Robbed of victory in the Superbike race on Sunday after an issue with his visor, Dunlop came out fighting to win the Wednesday's Supertwins race.

Dunlop finished 20.406 seconds ahead of rider Peter Hickman, with Dom Herbertson completing the iconic Mountain Course in third.

Born in Ballymoney, the acclaimed rider won his first TT trophy in 2009 during the Supersport race.

Since then he has gone on to win multiple trophies throughout his racing career, surpassing the achievements of rivals including John McGuinness and Ian Hutchinson.

The 35-year-old was also the first rider to ever set a lap time around the course in under 17 minutes.

Road racing has always been a part of the Dunlop family, after many competed at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop took the win during the TT Supertwin race on Tuesday evening. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop is the last remaining rider in the family, after tragically losing his uncle Joey Dunlop, father Robert Dunlop, and brother William Dunlop to the sport.

A dynasty that now lives on through Michael Dunlop, officially becoming the undisputed king of the mountain.

All-time TT Wins