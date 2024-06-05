Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a father-of-three who was shot dead outside a gym.

Lenny Scott, who was from Prescot, died in hospital after being found injured on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on 8 February 2024.

The 33-year-old was targeted in a "cruel and cold-blooded assassination", police said, with the gunman leaving the scene on an e-bike.

Two men from Liverpool, age 34 and 28, have been rearrested on suspicion of murder, while a woman, 29, also from Liverpool, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lancashire Police have arrested five other people in connection with the shooting. They are all currently on bail.