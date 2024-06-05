Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports’ Paul Crone has been speaking to the families of D-Day veterans as they prepare for the 80th anniversary of the seaborne invasion.

The children of late war veterans have travelled to France to make sure their parents’ D-Day sacrifices are never forgotten.

The Stockport Normandy Veteran Association (NVA) consisted of ordinary men and women who played a role in an extraordinary moment during the Second World War.

6 June 2024 marks 80 years since the largest invasion that has ever taken place by sea, land and air, when Allied forces landed on the beaches to defeat Nazi Germany.

While the passage of time means no members of the NVA survive, a legacy group of younger generations is ensuring their loved ones remain part of the commemorations.

Over a dozen made the pilgrimage from Greater Manchester to attend a special veterans' service at Coleville-Montgomery ahead of the anniversary itself.

The group say this will be their last visit but they will continue to tell younger generations about their dads.

They are visiting the five landing beaches and sending live images back home, alongside archive recordings from those who fought.

Joe Withnall’s son, Ray, is amongst those paying respects and said: “Every moment I get, I tell people that he was a Normandy veteran and of course he was awarded the Legion D'Honneur which is a great honour."

John McHugh’s mother was heavily pregnant with him when her husband died from his wounds the day after D-Day.

“I’m so proud it hurts,” he said today.

Ken Benbow, 98, is among the veterans in Normandy for the anniversary.

Play Brightcove video

Former Royal Naval officer Ken Benbow, 98, from Lancashire will be amongst the thousands of people taking part in the commemorations on the anniversary.

He will be one of two veterans flown to Carpiquet Caen to attend the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-dur-Mer.

He was aboard one of nearly 7,000 vessels which crossed the English Channel on 6 June 1944.

HMS Crane’s task was to protect Allied ships, landing craft and troops landing on the beaches of Normandy.

A shock awaited the naval teenager as dawn broke and he viewed the ensuing carnage and chaos.

"All the bodies were in the water, a lot of them,” he said.

"The vessels had been sunk. There were destroyers, cruisers, battleships and aircraft carriers. They were all firing over the top of us and firing right into France, as far as Caen."

After a German plane was shot down, the Crane’s crew were sent to pick the pilot up from the Channel.

"He picked up his parachute. When we got back, the skipper said he kept his wife in knickers for the rest of her life because of all the silk!"Ken Benbow’s war ended in Tokyo Bay as he witnessed the Japanese surrender in 1945.

"It changed my life completely,” he added.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.