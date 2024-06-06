A much-loved family dog has been given the ability to walk again after a leading team of vets gave him a pioneering new 3D-printed spine.

Arthur, a six-month-old Cockapoo, was left paralysed for two days after all of his limbs suddenly became weak, meaning he collapsed and could not walk.

Owner Natalie Jones immediately took him to her local vets, where she was told that Arthur’s prognosis was poor.

Arthur underwent MRI scans and X-rays of his spine at Chestergates Veterinary Hospital in Chester where one of the UK’s leading teams of veterinary neurologists attempted to see if they could identify the problem.

They found a section of Arthur’s spine was not properly connected together, compressing his spinal cord severely, causing loss of function in all four of his limbs.

A team of specialist veterinary surgeons then joined forces with Fusion Implants in Liverpool to create bespoke 3D-printed spinal screws and special surgical cement to help stabilise Arthur's spine.

The dog then underwent a precise four-hour operation to carefully place the specially created section.

Just three weeks after the successful surgery Arthur was able to start walking again unassisted.

Over two months he continued to recover smoothly, undergoing a full course of physiotherapy. Three months on, Arthur now has limb function and is walking slowly.

Owner Natalie, who lives in Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, in Anglesey, said: “When Arthur collapsed I panicked. Less than six months prior, we’d lost Rupert our beautiful two-year-old cockapoo to a sudden short illness.

“On arrival at Chestergates we were seen in minutes. The vets were so calm which was a huge reassurance. We had no option but for Arthur to have surgery.

"I told him how much I loved him and that I needed him to be strong - but in my head I said goodbye as I did not know if he’d come home.

“Five hours later, I received the call he’d made it through. He was discharged three days later, tail wagging. We were so pleased, but having such a poorly dog was scary. He had a brace from stomach to head, was unable to use his limbs and needed 24-hour care.

“It’s been a long road but over the last week, he’s starting to play and become himself. It’s the best feeling to watch him being a puppy again!

"We want to thank Chestergates - and Fusion Implants - for everything they have done. They have given our beautiful boy a second chance and that means all the world.”

Leading veterinary surgeon Rocio Orlandi, who led the team, said: “Arthur’s condition was very serious, as these bony abnormalities could potentially be life-threatening, due to how close they are to the brainstem.

"The use of 3D-printed technology enhances the accuracy of this complicated surgery, which was successful, significantly improving Arthur’s prognosis.”