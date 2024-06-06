An uninsured drug driver consumed cocaine and cannabis before hitting a puddle at around 80mph and losing control of his vehicle - killing his passenger.

Mohammed Waqas nine times over the legal limit for benzoylecgonine (BZE, a cocaine breakdown product) when he drove along the M65 in Lancashire on 29 September 2021 at 1.23am.

He reached speeds of up to 80mph in his white Audi A4, as he drove with passenger, Irslaan Nowkhaiz between junctions 11 and 12 at Brierfield in heavy rain.

Both were not wearing seatbelts and, as he hit standing water, the car aquaplaned and lost control, colliding with a tree and landing on its roof.

Irslaan suffered serious head injuries and died from the impact.

Preston Crown Court heard as well as being over the legal limit Waqas, 33, also should not have been driving due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Waqas, 33, has now been jailed for four years and three months for causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed drug limit. PC Kate Brady of Lancashire Police Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said: “First and foremost, our condolences remain with Irslaan’s family.

"On 29 September 2021, Waqas was driving at an inappropriate speed for the conditions on the M65 in heavy rain, he shouldn’t have been driving due to an existing medical condition, was driving under the influence of drugs, and had no insurance or MOT.

"As a result of his reckless behaviour, his friend lost his life on that tragic night. We take offences of this nature extremely seriously, and hope that this jail sentence will deter others from committing such terrible offences.”

After initially submitting a not guilty plea, Waqas since changed his plea to guilty to the offences of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit and causing death whilst uninsured.

Waqas, of Rhoda Street, Nelson was jailed for four years and three months at Preston Crown Court on 4 June 2024 and disqualified from driving for five years and three months.