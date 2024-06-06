Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Manchester United's Harry Maguire have been left out of England's 2024 Euro squad as the final 26 is announced.

Both players were tipped as favourites to make it into the final 26-man squad, with bookies giving odds of 1-2 for Grealish to play and 1-10 for Maguire to return.

But ahead of final selection reports began circulating neither had made the cut from the provisional 33-man squad, with Maguire later confirming his position on social media platform X.

It was later confirmed by Southgate, 24 hours before the official UEFA deadline, that neither had made the final 26-player cut.

In a post Maguire said: "I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

"Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted."

Grealish has yet to comment on the decision, while Tottenham's James Maddison, who was also cut from the squad said "devastated doesn't quite cut it".

The Manchester City midfielder has had a disappointing season, with Pep Guardiola leaving him out of his starting line-up on multiple occasions.

He started 28 times in the 2023/24 season, down from 41 the previous year when he played a key role in City winning the treble.

However, Grealish was still expected to make the England squad after an impressive display against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday 3 June.

His substitute appearance was brief but he was still able to fashion openings for England's strikers to take advantage of.

For Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, his return to the England squad has been speculated on since a calf injury in April left him unable to play.

Maguire, who has won 63 caps since making his senior England debut against Lithuania in 2017, missed out on United’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City last month due to his injury.

It was thought he would be fully recovered in time for the Euros.

It will be the first time Gareth Southgate has entered a major tournament without Harry Maguire in his squad.

England will play their opening Euro 2024 match against Group C rivals Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June before facing Denmark (20 June) and Slovenia (25 June).

England's full squad 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

