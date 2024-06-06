Play Brightcove video

Hector Duff's grandson Stephen Hall pays tribute to the late D-Day veteran

The family of the Isle of Man's last remaining Normandy veteran have paid tribute to him to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Hector Duff OBE died in 2020 at the age of 101, after spending his final years talking in schools about his time at war.

To honour his memory his family gathered at the island's Normandy memorial plaque in Douglas on 6 June to lay a wreath, in tribute.

His grandson, Stephen Hall, said: "I think he'd be very proud and very humbled by what's going on".

"He would have loved to have been part of it, he would loved to have gone to the new memorial [in Normandy]."

A wreath was laid at the plaque dedicated to Hector Duff in Douglas. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Hector Duff landed on the beaches in Normandy on 6 June 1944.

He served with both the 7th Armoured Division in North Africa, and the Royal Tank Regiment - part of the 50th British Division which landed on Gold beach in Normandy in 1944.

In March 2020, aged 100, he was awarded an OBE - making him the oldest recipient in the New Year's Honours list.

In his later life, he spent many years telling stories of his time on war, while also looking after many of the memorials around the Isle of Man.

His grandson Stephen added: "He was always trying to teach the children that we should not forget what that generation did for us, for our freedom".

Residents of Douglas gathered to remember Manx soldiers who died during D-Day. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A number of events have been happening around the Isle of Man to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Key landmarks such as Douglas Promenade, the Tower of Refuge, the Legislative Buildings, Imperial Buildings and Ramsey Swing Bridge will be lit in red this evening.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: 'The Isle of Man is proud to join the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

'This significant event allows us to honour the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought and reflect our deep respect and gratitude.'

