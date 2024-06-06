Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall visited the Mazuma Stadium to speak to Morecambe First Team Manager Derek Adams.

Morecambe FC fans are hoping for footballing stability after the Shrimps owner says he is speaking to four potential buyers.

Director Jason Wittingham, of Bond Group, has owned the League Two club for six years and has been trying to sell the club since 2022.

The club reappointed Derek Adams as First Team Manager for the third time on 3 June 2024.

The Scottish 48-year-old says he sees the job as a challenge, adding: "I think throughout my managerial career that has been what I've done.

"The stability is that they've got a manager in place before the start of the season.

"We've got four players in place for the start of next season so we have to get a squad together."

The Shrimps finished 15th in table on 58 points in their 2023/24 campaign. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Adams believes a new owner will create a good opportunity for the club moving forward.

"That's what you would hope for," he said.

"It can't certainly get any lower. But when somebody comes in with the money the owner will take, they've got a good platform to go forward with."

Fans, players and the board have been calling for new ownership after the club paid staff members late while also being deducted three points in the same season.

A supporters group have set up a Go Fund Me Page in fear of the club going into administration.

Matthew Newsham, Shrimps Trust, said: "A club with over a 100 years history on the brink of falling apart, we just hope we can find a credible buyer in time before we have to go into administration or even worse, liquidation."

Morecambe fans are worried their club will go into administration. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Rod Taylor, Chairman of Morecambe, says he trusts the owner Jason Wittingham to continue funding the club until a suitable buyer is found.

He said: "We do need a new owner, Jason wants out. He's said that publicly, it's no secret. We just some stability and then kick on again.

"Jason, Bond Group, has said they'll continue to fund the club until a buyer is found and we've got to trust that's absolutely the case, I don't see why it shouldn't be."

