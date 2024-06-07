A childminder has admitted killing a baby boy in her care after shaking him "in frustration" when he fell out of a chair and cried.

Karen Foster, 62, pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of nine-month-old Harlow Collinge, who died from injuries he suffered at her home in Hapton, Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to the home, on 1 March 2022, to reports the boy had collapsed.

He was taken to hospital before being transferred to Manchester Children's Hospital, but he died from his injuries four days later.

Following a 15 month investigation Foster was charged with Harlow's murder.

She denied the charge, but as she was due to stand trial she admitted shaking Harlow in frustration after he fell from a chair and cried.

Her basis of plea for manslaughter was that “forceful shaking” of Harlow caused his death after he had toppled over out of his high chair, began crying and she shook him in frustration, the court heard.

Harlow had been dropped off at the defendant’s address in Hapton, Burnley, Lancashire, on March 1 2022.

Later that day she called 999 and told the operator that Harlow was not breathing, the court was told, and went on to inform a paramedic he had suddenly collapsed.

During legal argument the court heard a CT scan of the infant’s head showed significant injuries to the brain, with bleeding on both sides and swelling.

Harlow had been described as a “healthy and happy boy” prior to the traumatic injuries he suffered.

Harlow's family, who were in the public gallery, wept quietly as Foster denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

A second charge of cruelty towards another, two-year-old girl, has been left to lie on the file.

Addressing Foster who appeared in the dock with crutches, Mr Justice Cotter told her: “I am sure you have been advised that the likely sentence is one of a substantial period in custody and you should be well aware of that.”

Foster, a registered childminder with nine years’ experience, was further remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Thursday 13 June.