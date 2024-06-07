Play Brightcove video

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson from Merseyside Police says it was a miracle nobody was hurt

A Liverpool man has been jailed for 14 years after going on a night-time shooting spree in the city.

Leslie Garrett, of Ternhall Road, Fazakerley, fired an AK47 outside a house, into a shop and at a cinema from where he had been sacked months earlier.

Liverpool Crown Court heard he was wearing flip-flops and a long green coat with the hood up during the rampage in Fazakerley, Croxteth and Norris Green on 3 January.

The 49-year-old was heard swearing as he left the dock and gave a thumbs up towards the public gallery as he was led to the cells.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Ryan from Merseyside Police said: “Although nobody was injured during that evening the reckless actions of Leslie Garrett obviously caused a great deal of fear in the local community."

Shop assistant Amandeep Singh believed he was going to be killed and that he has never been so scared. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Armed response teams rushed to the area after Garrett raided a newsagents on Lower House Lane, shooting into the protective screen as the shop assistant stood behind the counter.

The court heard he then went for a drink in the pub before continuing to the Showcase Cinema, where he had been fired from his job as a security guard for being "under the influence of alcohol".

Customers were kept inside whilst police secured the area. Officers found 12 shell casings at the scene.

After buying two mini bottles of vodka on credit, Garrett fired more shots outside his partner’s address on Malpas Road.

He was arrested in the early hours of the following morning.

Leslie Garrett was fired by the cinema three months before he went on the shooting spree in his flip flops. Credit: Merseyside Police/Liverpool Echo

Paul Lewis, defending, told the court: "There is undoubtedly, with multiple discharges of an automatic weapon in several locations, a high risk of death or severe physical harm.

"His mental health cuts through this like the rings of a tree. It's all over it.

"There must be a difference between somebody who discharges an automatic weapon at a crowd of people and somebody that does it in the air.

"There must be a difference between someone that discharges a weapon with threats to people directly."

CCTV shows the moment a gunman entered a newsagents and fired shots

Sentencing, Judge David Aubrey KC said, "This was not an isolated offence of endangering the life of another and causing panic and trepidation to others, it was the beginning of what can only be described as a campaign of terror and mayhem. It is fortunate there were no fatalities that night.

"You felt powerful and in control. I am satisfied that these offences were borne out of alcohol, anger and resentment.

“In my judgement, you are a very unpredictable person. On the night in question, you were behaving irrationally and placing lives at risk.

"I have reminded myself that a sentence of life imprisonment is a sentence of last resort. I do not consider that a determinate sentence provides sufficient protection to members of the public.

"Bearing in mind your age and the length of the custodial term you may have to serve, the court stands back from imposing a sentence of life imprisonment. The court will impose an extended sentence."

Armed police guard the cinema after the shooting. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Garrett pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, attempt robbery and possession of ammunition without a certificate, when he appeared in court earlier this year.

He was jailed for 14 years with an extended four years on licence.

ACC Ryan added, “Although Garrett’s intentions are not clear he admitted the offences and will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars because of his actions on that night.

“Firearms have no place on the streets of Merseyside. We are committed to removing them from our streets and I would encourage anyone who has information about who is using weapons or where they are being stored to contact us so we can take immediate action.”

