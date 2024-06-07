Conor Cummins has withdrawn from the Isle of Man TT "with immediate effect" after a series of "uncharacteristically poor results".

The 'Ramsey Rocket' retired from both the superbike and supersport classes at the beginning of race week, and finished 8th in the superstock race.

In a statement, Cummins said: "I have withdrawn from the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races with immediate effect, and will provide an update on my plans for the remainder of the season in the coming weeks.

"I ’d like to thank all my sponsors and family for their continued support and wish my fellow competitors the best for the remainder of the TT."

Conor Cummins is yet to win a TT, but remains the fastest Manxman ever around the Mountain Course. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The Manxman re-signed with Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team for an eighth successive year, after a period of speculation as to who he would ride for in 2024.

In a Facebook post, Padgett's Motorcycles said: "We and all at Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles would like to thank Conor for the last eight years we have shared together and wish him all the very best for the future.

" We have shared some amazing memories and moments together achieving six Isle of Man TT podiums, fastest ever Manx Man around the TT course, Conor’s fastest ever lap, classic TT podiums, multiple North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix podiums."

Cummins spent much of TT 2023 out of action with a viral illness, but returned this year hunting for victories.

No further details have been given around Cummins' decision to leave at this time.