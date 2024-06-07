Play Brightcove video

Robert's mum Patricia spoke to ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott 10 years on from the attack

The heartbroken mother of a man killed by a single punch at a festival has renewed her appeal for information to catch those responsible - a decade after his death.

Robert Hart, who was 26, died from a bleed on the brain after the attack at Parklife Festival in Manchester in 2014.

His mother Patricia says she hopes 10 years on from the horrific attack those who did not feel comfortable coming forward at the time may now feel brave enough to do so.

Patricia Hart

"We all loved him and he loved us" she says. "He went to Parklife and never came home.

"And he now lies in Macclesfield Cemetery, and that shouldn't be.

She added: “I look at Robert’s photograph every morning and kiss him good morning, and I look at Robert’s photograph every night.

“I just exist. I have my three children and my grandchildren who help me enormously, but the loss of Robert and the unnecessary killing of Robert, that will stay with me and I will never ever be able to understand or come to terms with it.

“I’ve asked over the years - why? Why did you just not apologise? Why were you so aggressive and punched Robert so hard that you knocked him unconscious?

“Ten years on, people’s loyalties and relationships change. For justice, if you know of this attacker, if you know his name, get in touch and hopefully there will be a closure."

Police believe the man is just out of frame in this picture - taken just moments before Robert was attacked.

Robert was in an altercation with his attacker over an inflatable toy just as rapper Snoop Dog took to the stage, shortly after 9pm on 7 June 2014.

During the fight Robert was punched and lost consciousness.

CPR was performed on Robert and he regained consciousness, where he was helped to his feet and assisted away from where the attack happened.

But his injuries were far worse than first anticipated and he died on 11 June in hospital.

E-fit of the man who attacked Robert Hart Credit: GMP

It is believed that the person responsible for this attack then left the scene and may not have realised at the time the fatal impact that his actions had.

He has never been identified, and is described as mixed race, in his mid-20s, around 6ft to 6ft 2in tall, muscular build with short, dark hair which was shaved at the sides.

Police issued an e-fit of the man at the time.

It is thought he may have been with several people and it is believed he was with an unknown woman - she has been described as white, in her mid-20s with blonde, shoulder-length hair, around 5ft 7ins tall and possibly wearing a pink T-shirt.

A £50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of Robert's killer.

Aerial shot of where the attack took place. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP)’s Major Crime Review Unit, said: “Even though this terrible incident was almost 10 years ago, it will still be fresh in the minds of many people, especially Robert’s family and people who were at Parklife.

“Despite the passing of time, the heartache felt by Robert’s family has not faded. Just as we were in 2014, we are determined to catch the person responsible which is why we are appealing for the assistance of the public.

“We are appealing for people to dig deep into their consciences – if you were one of the people involved on the day we would urge you to come forward.

“No-one went to the festival that weekend with thoughts of violence.

"Allegiances and friendships will have changed - so if anyone has any information they can report it to police, particularly if they feel they could not before."