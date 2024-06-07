Taylor Swift comes to Liverpool: everything you need to know

American superstar Taylor Swift is set to bring her live show to Liverpool next week.

The Eras Tour has been captivating audiences across the UK ahead of the sell out shows on Merseyside.

More than 150,000 Swifties will descend on the city for the shows at Anfield Stadium.

A huge range of events, club nights and activities are taking place to mark the occasion, with Beatlemania making way for Taylor Town to honour the global star and her fans.

Taylor Town

An array of art works depicting images relating to Swift's various albums will be installed in Liverpool. Credit: Culture Liverpool

A seven-foot butterfly installation, a regal throne and themed murals are among the artworks being installed in Liverpool in celebration of the gigs.

The city centre will be transformed into Taylor Town, with 11 art installations dotted across the city, each inspired by the studio albums from her back catalogue. Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team partnered with creative social enterprise Make CIC and a host of artists and makers from across the region to curate the installations.

Liverpool City Council’s director for culture, Claire McColgan, said: “The Taylor Town Trail is going to put Swifties in pure pop heaven.

"And even if you haven’t got a ticket to one of the concerts, it’s just going to be an unforgettable experience."

Taylor Swift crafts. Credit: Visit Liverpool

Alongside this, a series of ticketed craft workshops - called Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version) - will also take place at the Metquarter, where fans can get creative with origami which will eventually form part of one of the installations.

Swif-tee Transformation will give fans the chance to upcycle denim, make collages and decorate cupcakes - all inspired by Taylor Swift.

The Taylor Town Trail will run from June 8-16.

Taylor Mural

The huge mural depicting the superstar in Kirkdale.

The Phoenix Hotel in Kirkdale, Merseyside, has revealed the mural of Taylor wearing what appears to be the Lover outfit for the opening segment of the Eras tour.

The hotel's manager teased that they would be hosting three days of 'Taylor Swift fun' with more details to be announced.

Tay Day

Taylor Swift became Spotify's most-streamed artist in a single day. Credit: PA

The University of Liverpool is also getting involved. Organised by the Institute of Popular Music, Tay Day will take place on June 12 and see academics from across Europe speaking on topics such as Swift’s place in feminism, in what they describe as "a symposium for fans, students and academics to engage with the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift."

The day will culminate in a session of “Critical Karaoke” – where researchers will perform one-song essays to their chosen Swift track.

When is The Eras Tour in Liverpool ?

Anfield will play host to around 150,000 Swifties across the three nights. Credit: PA

Taylor Swift will perform at Anfield Stadium on Thursday 13, Friday 14 and Saturday 15, June 2024.

Early Entry gates are open at 3pm and General gates open at 4pm. People are being advised not to arrive to the stadium ahead of the time stated on their ticket.

Swift will be supported by US-based band Paramore for all three shows at Anfield.

How to get into Anfield Stadium

Ticket holders must enter at the turnstile designated on their ticket. There will be no parking available at the stadium and fans are advised to use city centre car parks if travelling to the concerts by car.

Taylor Swift on stage with dancers. Credit: PA

Queuing and camping

Swifties have been warned that Anfield Stadium is in a "highly residential area that is not suitable for advance queueing" or overnight camping. Those with tickets should not arrive to the stadium ahead of the date and time advertised on their ticket.

Age restrictions

Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a responsible adult of 18 years or over. The standing area of the venue is not suitable for children under 14 years of age. Attendees may be asked to prove their age with photo identification.

Fans known as Swifties will descend upon Liverpool for the shows. Credit: PA

Getting to Anfield

Parking

There is no car parking available at Anfield Stadium. If travelling by car, you are advised to park in a car park in the city centre before taking the 917 express shuttle bus service.

Disabled drop-off and pick-up areas are available on Gilman Street and at the top of Stanley Car Park for those with a blue badge.

Road Closures

Road closures will be in effect during the event: Walton Breck Road will be closed from 12pm to 12am.

Anfield Road is closed to through traffic due to Liverpool FC's Anfield Road stadium expansion.

Anfield Stadium is situated in a residential area with a residents' parking scheme in place. Parking enforcement will be in effect.

Bus

Passengers are advised to check before travelling due to bus strikes. Credit: PA

Fans travelling to Taylor Swift's concerts could be disrupted as nearly 500 bus drivers are set to strike. Unite the Union says that drivers in Liverpool will strike over what they say is a "huge disparity" between their pay and that of local Arriva drivers.

The bus drivers are due to strike from June 13 to June 18, which could make getting to the stadium more difficult for visitors.

Stagecoach will operate the 917 express shuttle bus on 13-15 June. It departs from Commutation Row in Liverpool City Centre starting at 3.30 pm on show days. The stadium pick-up and drop-off point is located on Arkles Lane.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling.

Train

Lime Street Station will be a major hub for travelling Swifites. Credit: PA

Lime Street Railway Station is located two miles from Anfield. There will be a 'Liverpool Loves Taylor' information stand in operation at the station from 13 to 15 June, 9am to 6pm, offering advice about how to get to the concerts and events happening across the city.

Taxis are also available from Lime Street.

Merseyrail passengers can either stop at Sandhills station or Kirkdale station where there is a concert bus costing £1.60 for adults and 80p for children.

Both Sandhills and Kirkdale stations are on Merseyrail's Northern line and are less than a 30-minute walk from Anfield.