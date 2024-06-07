Two men have been charged with the murder of a dad-of-three who was shot outside a wrestling gym in Lancashire.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot, died in hospital after the shooting on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on 8 February 2024.

Lancashire Police have confirmed Elias Morgan, 35, of Highgate Street, Liverpool, and Anthony Cleary, 28, of Smithdown Lane, also Liverpool, were charged with murder on Thursday 6 June.

They were both remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday has been released on bail.

Five other people who were previously arrested as part of the investigation remain on bail.