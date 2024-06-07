Play Brightcove video

Liliana Orzahas was married to Dave Myers for more than a decade.

The widow of Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers hopes a day dedicated to the late TV chef will keep his "energy" alive, as 10,000 bikers prepare to descend on his hometown.

Liliana Orzahas helped organise 'Dave Day' which will be held in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, on Saturday, 8 June, to celebrate his life.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter Si King, died in February, aged 66, after he was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Liliana - who married Dave in 2011 - says the idea to plan a day to remember her much loved husband came shortly after he passed.

Dave and his wife Liliana were married for more than a decade. Credit: PA Images

"There was this comment on socials that I picked up on," she said. "This person was saying ‘Brave Dave. Dave should be synonymous to joy, zest for life'

“So when we’re having a good day, we should say, ‘I’m having a Dave day’.”

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “Everybody who loses somebody in their lives misses them, but there’s a different layer to it because if I turn on the TV, he might be on.

“Cookbooks in the house everywhere, all of them stained with food.”

She added: “His energy is everywhere. It just transpires and rolls on into this beautiful thing that’s happening at the weekend.”

‘Dave Day’ will bring bikers together from across the country, and friends and fans of Dave in a heartfelt tribute.

The ride is expected to be led by fellow Hairy Biker and friend Si King, who will set off from from London to Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria.

Organisers are predicting up to 10,000 motorcyclists will take part - with many starting off in the capital and others joining the convoy along the route.

Speaking on Instagram, Si said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing everybody on Saturday for the Dave Day Ride Out.

"I think we are going to have a great day and thank you all very much for all of the support.

"Be safe and be courteous to one another and we'll have a smashing day."

When bikers arrive in Barrow, the town will be an explosion of culture with events, bands, plays, food stalls, and a concert taking place all day.

The event is raising money for the Institute for Cancer Research and Childline.

Hairy Bikers Si King (left) and Dave Myers (right). Credit: PA Images

What is the route for Dave Day?

Organisers say timings are an estimate and may be subject to change due to traffic and other factors:

8am - Ace Café London Ace Corner, London

9am - 9.30am - Welcome Break Services Oxford - M40

10.45am - 11.15am - National Motorcycle Museum, Coventry Road, Bickenhill, Solihull

12.30pm - 1pm - Moto Services, Northbound, Knutsford - M6

2.30pm - 3pm - Moto Services, Burton in Kendal - M6

3.45pm - Town Hall, Barrow - Duke St, Barrow-in-Furness

Are there any road closures?

Westmorland and Furness Council says road closures will be in place around the town hall - where large crowds will gather in the afternoon.

The following road closures will be in place from 3pm until 11pm on Saturday to support the event:

Duke St

Cornwallis St

Market St

Lawson Street

D-Day events will be taking place in the morning to mark the 80th anniversary, and the staging will then be used for Dave Day activities from 4pm onwards.

Barrow-in-Furness will be decorated in bunting specially Dave Day, with large crowds expected to line the streets to support the biker procession.

Reflecting on the day, Liliana added: “He’s always been a very active person. He’s always been a very positive person, and that carries on.

“I want to keep that growing. I want the momentum to work still. Because this is what he would have wanted.”

